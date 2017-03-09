Women working at the top

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate women and all their social, political, cultural and economic achievements.

Susan Niczowski is the CEO and founder of Summer Fresh, a salad, hummus and dip manufacturing company. She got where she is today by hard work and not taking no for an answer.

With a background in chemistry and with a passion for cooking, she turned a $100 000 loan into a company that generates over a $100 million a year in revenue.

“26 years ago it was me in my test kitchen.”

It started with 18 recipes but Summer Fresh now has 250 different products that they ship out on a regular basis. Plus, they have a library with over 2,000 other recipes.

While she exudes confidence today, Niczowsk says it wasn’t always that easy making it as a woman and a mother in the industry.

“For the longest time nobody knew that I owned Summer Fresh, I was just an employee because they wouldn’t take me seriously. I always went back and said let me double check with my boss and still to this day, and I hate to say it even 26 years later I’m dealing with customers in the U.S. and they want to deal with a male.

Her advice to other women: have a plan, do your research and “Don’t let those no’s really mean no to you.”