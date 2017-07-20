Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Woman rescued from Albion Falls due to medical condition

(Twitter photo courtesy: @Alexmac_media)

Hamilton firefighters were called to Albion Falls Wednesday night after a woman suffered a medical emergency.

The woman was out for a hike with friends around 9 p.m. when she found she was unable to go any further.

Police say she experienced symptoms due to an unrelated medical condition that required her to be rescued.

“This was not a police matter and there is no evidence to support the hiker contravened the posted by-law,” said Jerome Stewart in an email statement.

The woman was taken out on a stretcher and placed in the care of Hamilton paramedics.

The rescue comes after new fencing and signage were installed to prevent people from getting to the bottom of the waterfall.

This is the seventh rope rescue so far in 2017.


