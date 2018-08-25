;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Warning from U.S officials: don’t even think about bringing marijuana over the border

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Niagara
Tags: border, canada, marijuana, u.s.


We’re less than two months away from marijuana being legal in Canada and U.S. Officials say they’re ready for people to try to enter the states with marijuana they bought legally in Canada.

“I don’t think it will pose any issues, but obviously it increases the chance that we see people with personal use quantities of marijuana, because they’ve obtained it legally in Canada.” Aaron Bowker, CBP officer.

It also increases the opportunity for criminals to buy marijuana legally and try to bring it into the U.S. to sell for a profit.

Just this week border agents nabbed two large shipments of pot, 145 pounds in total, which is about $145 000 U.S.

U.S. customs and border protection is starting a campaign in September to warn people of the consequences of crossing the border with marijuana.

“At a minimum, they’d face a fine, we have zero tolerance so that could be $500 and up depending on how much you had or how many times you’ve been caught with it.”

U.S. border officials say they aren’t concerned about whether you’ve smoked pot in the past, as long as you’re not driving high, or bringing any over the border.



LATEST STORIES

The 51st Winona Peach Festival kicks off this weekend

Back to school gadgets

Warning from U.S officials: don't even think about bringing marijuana over the border

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php