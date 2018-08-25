Warning from U.S officials: don’t even think about bringing marijuana over the border

We’re less than two months away from marijuana being legal in Canada and U.S. Officials say they’re ready for people to try to enter the states with marijuana they bought legally in Canada.

“I don’t think it will pose any issues, but obviously it increases the chance that we see people with personal use quantities of marijuana, because they’ve obtained it legally in Canada.” Aaron Bowker, CBP officer.

It also increases the opportunity for criminals to buy marijuana legally and try to bring it into the U.S. to sell for a profit.

Just this week border agents nabbed two large shipments of pot, 145 pounds in total, which is about $145 000 U.S.

U.S. customs and border protection is starting a campaign in September to warn people of the consequences of crossing the border with marijuana.

“At a minimum, they’d face a fine, we have zero tolerance so that could be $500 and up depending on how much you had or how many times you’ve been caught with it.”

U.S. border officials say they aren’t concerned about whether you’ve smoked pot in the past, as long as you’re not driving high, or bringing any over the border.