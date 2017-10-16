Twenty-four Ontario Colleges go on strike

Faculty at 24 Ontario Colleges have gone on strike, affecting more than 500-thousand students.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union says the two sides couldn’t resolve their differences ahead of the midnight Sunday strike deadline.

A member of the union bargaining team says the faculty regrets the effect on students, but adds that many understand the issues at play. The college employer council, which bargains for the colleges, calls the strike completely unnecessary.

It says the union’s demands would have added more than 250 million dollars in annual costs. There’s no indication yet when talks might resume.

Mohawk College says all classes and exams are on hold.

Niagara College has suspended all academic and apprenticeship programs, and Sheridan has cancelled classes.