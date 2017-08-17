Surprise inspection of Marineland by the OSPCA

Marineland says a surprise visit by the OSPCA confirms the park’s animals have not been abused or neglected.

The Niagara Falls attraction posted a statement on their website saying the inspection further confirms the park’s “total innocence to all allegations made by the discredited activists.”

The OSPCA had laid a series of animal cruelty charges against Marineland in November 2016 and January 2017. Last week, those charges were withdrawn because the Crown believed there was no reasonable chance for conviction.

According to the OSPCA, there is no correlation between its surprise visit and the Crown’s decision.

Marineland says it welcomes continued inspections by the OSPCA and remains focused on ensuring the best quality care to its animals while creating a welcoming, educational environment for the guests who visit the park each year.