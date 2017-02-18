Students looking for answers in the death of Soleiman Faqiri

A group of students at McMaster is joining a growing chorus calling for answers in the death of 30 year old Soleiman Faqiri. He was a man with mental health problems who was being held in segregation in Lindsay Ontario on assault charges. What happened inside his cell is still a mystery, which the group “McMaster Muslims for Peace and Justice” wants solved.

Soleiman Faqiri’s case is being investigated by the coroner and Kawartha Lakes police service. The family says his mental health condition was well documented. A straight A student who was studying environmental engineering at the University of Waterloo was to be transferred to a medical facility but didn’t make it. During the 11 days he was held in custody his family says they were not allowed to see him. The family say they have not been contacted by the correctional facility either.