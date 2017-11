Roy Halladay died in a solo air plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, Florida at 12:06 p.m. When police arrived to the scene the plane was upside down in shallow water and was later found to be registered to Halladay. After four hours of search and recovery, Sheriff Chris Nocco reported that Halladay was the only victim of the crash and said the specifics of the incident was still under investigation. Halladay was 40.