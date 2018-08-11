;
Police Investigate early morning shooting in Fredericton

Police continue to investigate, after four people were shot and killed in Fredericton early this morning.

Among the dead are two police officers.

Shortly after 7AM local time, people in a neighbourhood in Fredericton were woken up by the sound of gunshots.

For nearly three hours, residents were told to stay in their homes with their door locks, until police declared there was no longer a threat to the public.

When it was all over, four people were dead, and an unknown number of others were injured.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his shock on twitter, writing: “Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely.”

Police haven’t released the names of the two civilians killed; but they’ve identified the two officers as 45-year-old Robb Costello and 43-year-old Sarah Burns.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted: “All of Canada stands with the two brave Fredericton police officers who lost their lives protecting their community today. Their families, friends and loved ones have our deepest condolences.”

As for the suspect, he’s being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

A vigil is going to held at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Fredericton later tonight.

Bishop David Edwards released a statement saying: “At times like this, we as a city and a province need to draw together for mutual support and comfort.”



