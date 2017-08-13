Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

More people dead in Charlottesville riots

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, News
Tags: charlottesville, dead, protest, riots, virgina, white supremacists


Three people are dead and dozens more injured after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of people protesting against the rally and officials are also linking a helicopter crash nearby that killed two state troopers. The crashed happened in a wooded area at around 5 p.m. while the officers were “assisting public safety resources”.

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling the clashes an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” with both Democrats and Republicans criticizing his choice of words.


LATEST STORIES

More people dead in Charlottesville riots

Jasmin Hanif's memory enshrined in Memorial Park

Environment Canada confirms tornado in Waterloo region

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php