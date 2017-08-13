More people dead in Charlottesville riots

Three people are dead and dozens more injured after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of people protesting against the rally and officials are also linking a helicopter crash nearby that killed two state troopers. The crashed happened in a wooded area at around 5 p.m. while the officers were “assisting public safety resources”.

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling the clashes an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” with both Democrats and Republicans criticizing his choice of words.