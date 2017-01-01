Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Parliament Hill prepares for celebration and security

New Year’s Eve in Ottawa is set to wow gatherers with spectacular fireworks over Parliament Hill to kick off 2017 and Canada’s 150th birthday amid heightened security.

The celebration in Ottawa will cost approximately $2.5 million which includes performances from Canadian artists like Carly Rae Jepsen.

In terms of security, Ottawa Police said recent terrorist attacks in Europe caused them to ramp up their measures for the celebration.

Large concrete barriers will block off intersections to prevent truck attacks like the one that killed 86 people in Nice, France and the deadly attack this month in Berlin.


