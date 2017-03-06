2016 Business Excellence Awards
OPP deem Brant County death a murder

The Ontario Provincial Police said a Brant County man was murdered in the building where he runs his towing business. Some neighbours said 69-year-old Robert Waite was well known in the community because of his company.

Waite owned Diamond Towing on Papple Road for over 40 years. Police received a call on Wednesday from some of his relatives who were concerned about his well being.

An autopsy was completed in Hamilton on Friday and the OPP have concluded that Waite’s death was a homicide. Police are asking for the public’s help and hope someone has information that could spark a lead with the investigation.

According to Waite’s obituary, he had a son, daughter and five grandchildren.

 


