Older Canadians are forgoing retirement and working through their golden years

The latest census data shows more and more Canadians are working past the traditional retirement age of 65. Some for their health, their finances, or just for the fun of it.

Ethel Wilson is 96 and shows no signs of stopping. She’s worked at the Wendy’s on Upper James for 27 years now and says if she has it her way, she’ll work for 100 more! After Ethel’s husband died 20 years ago, working at Wendy’s helped to fill a void.

“What are you going to do when you stop working? You got nobody at home. Just your house work and once you do your house work, it’s done!”

It appears Ethel isn’t alone. 20% of Canadians 65 plus worked at some point in 2015 and that number has grown over the years. Wally Stadnicki of Employment Hamilton says today’s workforce reflects not only a changing employment landscape, but a changing society.

“A lot of people now are physically fit at 65. They feel they still have things to offer, they don’t want to be bored, they want to contribute and be engaged.”

And for some, it’s just the love of the job.