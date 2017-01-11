Truck driver kidnapped and robbed in Oakville

Halton police are looking for three men after a truck driver was kidnapped and robbed in Oakville.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the truck driver was getting ready to transport auto products to the Ford plant when a minivan pulled up beside him.

One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and threatened the driver with a gun, forcing him into the back of the trailer.

They began driving northbound on Winston Churchill Blvd. when the victim noticed a slight gap between the doors in the trailer and tried to wave someone down for help.

Police say the truck was being followed by two accomplices in the same minivan who told driver to pull over. One of the suspects ran to the trailer door and made sure it was completely closed and they continued to drive for about an hour.

The truck pulled into a parking lot in Mississauga and the suspects transferred the victim into another trailer where he was forced to lay on his stomach and had his hands and legs bound together.

The suspects were overheard saying the load contained within the stolen trailer was of no use to them and they fled the scene.

The victim was left inside the back of the trailer for about 90 minutes until he managed to free himself. He started yelling and striking the doors until someone heard his calls for help and rescued him.

Halton police are looking for three men who are described as black, all of average height and build. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2005 red, Kia Sedona van similar to the one pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Halton Regional Police Service – Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2216.