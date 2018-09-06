;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara College’s Commercial Cannabis Program begins

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: cannabis, greenhouses, niagara, niagara college, school


Canada’s first commercial cannabis program welcomed it’s first batch of students this week.

The post graduate program with Niagara College has been years in the making and is just in time for weed’s country-wide legalization.

It’s the first post graduate program of it’s kind in Canada.

Much like the numerous strains of weed they’ll be growing, each student brings something different to the class.

With recreational marijuana coming October 17th, the students knew now was the right time for a change in careers.

The 24-students will grow the plants in an 800-sq foot space made of several shipping containers. While much smaller than industry greenhouses, the security features are purposefully up to standards.

 

Unlike their brewing, winery, distilling and culinary peers, the commercial cannabis students will never sample any of the plants that they grow. Just like licensed producers in the work force, quality testing is always done by a third party.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara College's Commercial Cannabis Program begins

Police search for driver after pedestrian struck in Hamilton

Hamilton Police investigate prowling incident in Westdale

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php