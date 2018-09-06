Niagara College’s Commercial Cannabis Program begins

Canada’s first commercial cannabis program welcomed it’s first batch of students this week.

The post graduate program with Niagara College has been years in the making and is just in time for weed’s country-wide legalization.

It’s the first post graduate program of it’s kind in Canada.

Much like the numerous strains of weed they’ll be growing, each student brings something different to the class.

With recreational marijuana coming October 17th, the students knew now was the right time for a change in careers.

The 24-students will grow the plants in an 800-sq foot space made of several shipping containers. While much smaller than industry greenhouses, the security features are purposefully up to standards.

Unlike their brewing, winery, distilling and culinary peers, the commercial cannabis students will never sample any of the plants that they grow. Just like licensed producers in the work force, quality testing is always done by a third party.