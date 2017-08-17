Mousse cake sold across Canada recalled

Various mousse cakes sold nationally have been recalled due to norovirus.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency initially issued a recall last week for products sold in Quebec after reports of a foodborne illness outbreak.

Further investigation found that mousse cakes sold in other provinces could have also been affected.

The agency says there have been reports of norovirus associated with the consumption of these cakes, but did not specify how many. The main symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

The recalled cakes can be found under brand names Michaud, Jessica, Laura Secord and Top Dessert.

The CIFA advises restaurants, hotels, food retailers and consumers to ensure that they’re not carrying or using the recalled cakes for consumption.