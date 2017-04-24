Models strut for Autism acceptance in Hamilton

The “Strutting Acceptance Fashion Show for Autism” had Autistic models put their best foot forward in Hamilton today.

The annual event was organized by the Canadian National Autism Foundation to show that those who are diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum can do amazing things if people are accepting and open hearted.

Walter Gretzky was in attendance as the group’s ambassador. And Hamilton’s Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who was also present, said this event was personal for him because his young nephew has Asperger’s Syndrome.

All clothing worn in the fashion show was donated by shops in the Hamiton area. Part of the proceeds from the event will go towards sponsoring service dogs.