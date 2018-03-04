Thursday marks the 40th International Women’s day. An impressive turnout with thousands of women, men and children marching in solidarity, paying tribute to the ongoing resilience and strength of all women.

Women of all ages, as well as men took part in the event today, carrying signs and flags displaying messages of inclusion for all women.

The event was meant to celebrate and empower all women.

This year’s theme is one of liberation.

It’s also meant to celebrate and honour victories, continue social change, pay equity.

Attention was also brought to the #Me Too and Time’s up movements which were also part of the focus of today’s march and rally.

All women were honoured today including transgender, working women, black and queer. It was also a day to celebrate their victories and to strengthen women’s resistance on indigenous land.

The Annual International Women’s Day event is put on by a coalition of community groups including students and labour unions. Today’s march ended with a rally at Nathan Phillips Square.