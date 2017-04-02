Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police investigating Parkdale Ave. N. homicide

Photo: Andrew Collins

Hamilton police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police were called to 216 Parkdale Ave. North in the city’s east-end around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a disturbance.

Witnesses say a man was found by his neighbour with life-threatening injuries in an alleyway parallel to Parkdale Avenue North between Britannia Avenue and Melvin Avenue.

The man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Police haven’t released the cause of death and say information about the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

They have not released any details about a suspect however according to a press release, investigators believe the attack was targeted and there is no immediate danger to public safety.

If you have any information, call police.


