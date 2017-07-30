Hamilton girl’s music raises money for McMaster’s Children’s Hospital while she battles leukemia

She’s only nine-years-old and already has two songs on iTunes. Hamilton’s Anya Martinez has been battling cancer for the majority of her life but she says she finds relief through music.

“The first time I did it I was a bit scared but then I was like ‘I love this’,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to leave I want to do it again.”

But for the past seven years, since she was two-years-old, she has been battling leukemia. In April of this year, just after her First Communion, Anya relapsed again.

“It seems to respond to treatment but it always seems to come back,” Anya’s mother Dorothy Martinez said.

Yet her music shares positivity only.

“I can never be sad for long,” the singer said.

On Saturday Anya’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the launch of her new song “Be a Star”.

The money raised through sales on iTunes will go to McMaster Children’s Hospital; Anya’s choice since that’s where she’s spent countless days battling her own illness.

On Tuesday Anya and her family will be heading back to Maryland for another trial treatment. They are willing to do whatever it takes to help Anya become cancer free forever.

“We’re not a family that gives up,” Anya’s father Michael Martinez firmly said.

But as Anya gets older, the reality of having cancer becomes more apparent.

“She’s starting to understand the consequences a bit more, and some of her friends have passed,” Michael added.

Despite spending the majority of her life in and out of the hospital Anya just likes to be a regular kid. Her music reflects that.

“I like being with my friends. I love hanging out” Anya exclaimed.

For now, Anya’s battle continues.