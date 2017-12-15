Four dead in Hydro One helicopter crash

Four Hydro One workers were killed in a helicopter crash. It happened shortly before noon in Addington Highlands in the Tweed area, about 150 kilometres north of Kingston.

An area resident says hydro crews had been working on power lines for weeks.

“I was in the house and I heard like a loud crash and it sounded like the propellers had stopped suddenly. I opened the door to listen to see if I could hear anything about what had happened and I heard one of them say, call 911, the helicopter’s down.” Kim Clayton, witness.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating, but at this point there’s no word on what caused the crash. A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board says the chopper is a 1999 A-S350 B-2. It’s a single-engine helicopter that’s often used by corporations. Hydro One says it’s not releasing the victims’ names until their families have been notified. The utility also says it will do what it can to help employees and families affected by the tragedy.