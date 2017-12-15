Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Four dead in Hydro One helicopter crash

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: crash, helicopter, hydro one, tweed


Four Hydro One workers were killed in a helicopter crash. It happened shortly before noon in Addington Highlands in the Tweed area, about 150 kilometres north of Kingston.

An area resident says hydro crews had been working on power lines for weeks.

“I was in the house and I heard like a loud crash and it sounded like the propellers had stopped suddenly. I opened the door to listen to see if I could hear anything about what had happened and I heard one of them say, call 911, the helicopter’s down.” Kim Clayton, witness.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating, but at this point there’s no word on what caused the crash. A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board says the chopper is a 1999 A-S350 B-2. It’s a single-engine helicopter that’s often used by corporations. Hydro One says it’s not releasing the victims’ names until their families have been notified. The utility also says it will do what it can to help employees and families affected by the tragedy.


LATEST STORIES

Four dead in Hydro One helicopter crash

Toys for young children

House sales are up before new mortgage rules take place

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php