Body found in Welland canal identified as Dominic “Mimi” Mercuri

Niagara Police have identified the body found near the recreational canal in Welland Tuesday as Dominic “Mimi” Mercuri, 51, a former competitive boxer and provincial champ, had a number of run-ins with the law over the last decade.

Some members of the Welland community say Mercuri was a local legend.

He was a featherweight champ during the early 80s and 90s.

‘It is a big loss to the boxing community. He has been around at this club for over 30 years. He helped build this club to where it is.” said Ray Napper from the Napper Boxing Club.

Posters of Mercuri’s past fights still line the walls of the club.

Criminal defense lawyer Mark Evans posted a photo on Facebook of him with Mercuri saying ” Mimi fell on hard times lately but the Mimi I will remember was the tough, strong, loyal, funny guy who always had my back.”

Mercuri was known to police and involved in drug trafficking . He proudly posted on his Facebook page a picture of him attending the 1997 funeral of mob boss John “Pops” Papalia.

In 2006 he was at the centre of a four hour stand off with police. He eventually surrendered, but faced a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possesion of a firearm and uttering death threats.

Mercuri’s body was found by two fishermen along the shoreline of the waterway. Police say half of his body was submerged in water when they made the discovery. Now investigators are appealing for the public’s help in retracing his last few steps.

Friends on Facebook say Mercuri was at the Welland Hospital before his body was found.

Niagara Police say Mercuri didn’t drown and say a toxicology report could take about three months.