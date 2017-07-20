BBQ cleaning safety

Barbecue season is in full swing, but before you heat up the grill, there’s a lurking safety hazard to keep in mind. Health Canada has now launched an investigation into injuries cause by wire-bristle barbeque brushes.

For years there have been reports of people injured after accidentally swallowing wire-bristles from brushes, however there are lots of other ways to get your barbecue clean and ready for grilling. At Barbeques Galour in Burlington, wood paddles are extremely popular and so are nylon brushes, which is bristle-free and doesn’t have brass or stainless bristles like the metal ones, but not to be used on a hot grill. Tin foil can also work in a pinch and YouTube tutorials swear by onions.

For those who insist on using metal wire brushes, a manufacturing company called Felton Brushes that operates right here in Hamilton says they create some of the highest quality metal wire brushes that have been tested by the Canadian Standards Association for safety. Felton Brushes says its products are modelled after welding brushes, made with stainless steel that’s less likely to break off and won’t rust.

If you’re still using a wire brush there are some preventative things you can do to avoid injury. After each use scan the surface of your grill for any bristles left behind and make sure to replace your brush at the first sign of damage.