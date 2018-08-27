;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Back to school

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Uncategorized
Tags: back to school, mcmaster university, summer


It’s the tail end of summer and soon it will be back to school and back to reality for many.

While some were moving into their university dorm rooms at McMaster today, others were spending the last weekend of August soaking up the sun.

Nothing says summer is over quite like this.

McMaster’s University campus roared back to life this weekend after a quiet summer.

As parents and sophomores helped over 35,000 first year students move into their residence.

The end of summer and start of school is proving a bit difficult for some parents today.

Many of the new marauders say preparing for this day made their summer fly by.

While some are spending the last weekend of August with their hands full, others took to the beach for a relaxing afternoon.

Many here at Van Wagners Beach say they are going to miss the sand, the lake and of course the warm weather but they are ready to get back to their regular routine.

Those biking, having picnics, and reading on the beach are making the most of what’s left.



LATEST STORIES

Back to school

Brooke Henderson

Remembering Senator John McCain

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php