Aviary birds will remain together for at least the next 7 months

Hamilton’s Public Works committee worked out a new deal with the Friends of the Aviary so the 65 birds will not be re-homed just yet.

Their current location, which is leased from the Royal Botanical Gardens, costs the city $22 000 a year. The OSPCA ordered the city-run Aviary to address a mice infestation problem in the building and install full-spectrum lighting.

The city originally wanted the birds to be given to foster families as a temporary solution to shutting down the aviary but volunteers say exotic birds do not make good pets and might end up being euthanized.

The city will fork over $40 000 in capital funds to clean up the building and follow through with the OSPCA orders. Ownership of the birds will be transferred over to the volunteers.

If they do not find a new location for birds by June 30th, the city will have animal control and a veterinarian re-home the birds themselves.