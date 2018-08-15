;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Alzheimer’s run

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, Ontario
Tags: Alzheimer, dementia, marathon


One in three people over the age of 85 will develop some form of dementia and as our ageing population grows, there’s a huge demand for support services for people with dementia.

David Merpaw is going the distance to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. He kicked off his gruelling long distance run that will take him from Hamilton to Cornwall.

For the next week he’ll be covering about 100 kilometres a day, that’s like running two and a half marathons every day.

There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, which is why support for people living with the disease is so important.

David is hoping to raise $5 000 for the Alzheimer society; money that will also be used to support patients and their caregivers.

To donate to the Alzheimer society visit: alzhn.ca/get-involved/donate/remember-me



LATEST STORIES

The Province's decision to privatize pot has left cities scrambling to adopt the plan or leave sales online

Pot is Chief concern

Safeguarding the steel sector

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php