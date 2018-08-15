Alzheimer’s run

One in three people over the age of 85 will develop some form of dementia and as our ageing population grows, there’s a huge demand for support services for people with dementia.

David Merpaw is going the distance to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. He kicked off his gruelling long distance run that will take him from Hamilton to Cornwall.

For the next week he’ll be covering about 100 kilometres a day, that’s like running two and a half marathons every day.

There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, which is why support for people living with the disease is so important.

David is hoping to raise $5 000 for the Alzheimer society; money that will also be used to support patients and their caregivers.

To donate to the Alzheimer society visit: alzhn.ca/get-involved/donate/remember-me