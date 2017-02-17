Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
10 year old homicide case remains unsolved

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: Crimestoppers, homicide, milton, police, Ray Venerus, unsolved

The homicide investigation into the death of Ray Venerus is nearing 10 years. Venerus, a Milton resident was shot and killed outside his home on Dubline line February 21st 2007. Halton police say they continue to investigate and are still looking for his killer.

He was found by a driver who spotted his body next to his car. Halton police launched a ground search late that afternoon, searching for any clues that would lead them to a suspect but came up empty.

“We’re still obviously investigating. We’re still in touch with the family from time to time and really my main goal is to solve this for the family.” Det. Alistair Watt.

Desperate for clues Crimestoppers created a re-enactment video in 2009 and police offered a $20 000 reward, it expired in 2010 without any new leads.

Homicide Detective Alistair Watt says given the same circumstances today and with today’s technology, they may have better luck solving the case. He said they have had leads over the years but always come to a dead end. According to police the man had a reputation in the community as being involved with the Mafia but they say there is no concrete evidence to support the claim. Police don’t believe the shooting was random.


