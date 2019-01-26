Youth charged with terrorism

A teen aged boy and 20-year-old man have been arrested in Kingston in connection with the production of explosives police say were destined to be used in a terror attack.

The teen aged boy, who’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing several terror-related offences after police raided two homes in Kingston last night.

The Canadian Press reports that the second suspect is 20-year old Hussam Eddin Alzahabi, he’s still in custody and police have 24 hours to lay charges or let him go. Police confirm that the two live in Kingston and are friends.

The RCMP say their investigation was sparked by a tip from south of the border.

The RCMP thanked their partners in the investigation including the OPP, Kingston Police, Border Services and Canada’s Spy Agency, for the information that led to last night’s raid.

Police say they found the ingredients to make a bomb. The explosives unit was called in to detonate it. The Mounties say they couldn’t uncover where or when a possible attack would have taken place.

One of the churches that reportedly sponsored the Alzahabi family as refugees says they arrived in Canada from war-torn Syria two years ago. The father says he was once imprisoned for not joining the ruling political party and was in danger of retaliation if he ever returned home.

Police didn’t comment on a motive, additional suspects, or if the two in custody were recruited by any terror groups. investigators will remain at the two homes throughout the night.