Your library card will soon get you into Hamilton museums

A new pilot project set to be approved by Hamilton city council will provide give library card holders free access to civic museums and heritage buildings.

The motion was put forward at Wednesday’s general issues committee by Ward 4 Councillor Sam Merulla.

While many people who were born and raised in Hamilton know about the city’s many museums, Merulla says many of new residents don’t.

“It’s an opportunity to create a dialogue regarding our world-renowned library system and the museums that we have,” he said.

He says the move would make newcomers more aware of the museums and would increase visitor traffic in the process.

Merulla expects the pilot project to be ratified at next week’s city council meeting.

City data shows over 225,000 people visited Hamilton’s museums in 2018.

That list includes: