Younger brother of Hamilton teen shot while trying to help man testifies at trial

The trial continues Thursday at John Sopinka courthouse for a man charged in the death of a Hamilton teenager in 2017.

Dale King faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

The teen was shot in the stomach just steps away from his lower-city mosque while trying to help an older man who was being accosted by two men.

Yosif’s younger brother was with him at the time of the shooting, and he will take the stand to testify today.

Follow Diana Weeks as she posts updates live on Twitter.

Tweets by dweeks_CHCHnews