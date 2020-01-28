York Regional Police release video of arson suspect

York Regional Police are hoping the release of a security video will help them in their search for arson suspects. Police and firefighters responded to a fire in a beauty salon in the City of Vaughan on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. The building in the area of Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road suffered extensive damage and it was soon determined that the blaze was deliberately set. Investigators obtained and have now released surveillance video which they hope will lead to the arrest of two suspects. One suspect is described only as wearing dark clothing and carrying a gas can. The other was driving a red, mid-sized car with one headlight out. Call York Regional Police or Crimestoppers if you have information that can help in the investigation.