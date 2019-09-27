York police say father tried to pick up kids from school while drink

A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to pick up his children from school while intoxicated.

A concerned citizen contacted police around 5 p.m. on Wednesday after seeing the man at a school in Vaughan.

Police say the school staff did not allow the kids to get into the vehicle because the father appeared to be drunk.

The man drove away and was later arrested at his home.

He was transported to a police station where investigators say he blew more than twice the legal limit.

“I am truly at a loss to understand how drivers continue to make the stupid and dangerous decision to drive while impaired, either by alcohol or drugs,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe. “Our officers see this every single day. These selfish choices put our entire community at risk, including young children, as we have seen in this case. Despite the fact our message does not seem to be getting through, York Regional Police is not giving up. We will continue to fight this fight and we appreciate the vigilance of the community in alerting us to suspected impaired drivers.”

So far in 2019, more than 4,200 calls to 911 have led to impaired drivers being removed from roads York region, which has led to more than 1,290 impaired-related criminal charges being laid.