York police release video of Markham shooting

Category: Ontario
York police have released surveillance video of an early morning shooting in Markham in hopes someone may recognize the gunmen.

Police say a vehicle with at least three men inside pulled up in front of a home on Macklin St. around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31.

“One of the men exited the vehicle and began shooting at the residence. A second suspect fired shots from inside the car before driving away,” said York police in a news release.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say no one was injured.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information that could help identify the suspects to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541.



