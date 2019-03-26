York police make arrest in armed kidnapping of student

Investigators have arrested a Toronto man in connection with the armed kidnapping of 22-year-old Chinese national Wanzhen Lu.

Police say a 35-year-old man was arrested in the early morning hours of March 26. His name has not been released because charges have yet to be laid.

Lu was taken against his will by three armed men shortly before 6 p.m. on March 23. Police say the student was walking with his friend in an underground parking

garage at a condo building on Water Walk Dr.

Investigators said three men, one of whom was armed with a conductive energy weapon, got out of a van and grabbed the victim. Lu resisted and was shocked by the suspects. The trio forced him into the van and fled.

“With this new development, the suspects are once again urged to release Mr. LU unharmed. We strongly recommend they seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” said York Regional Police in a news release.

The van allegedly used in the violent kidnapping was found somewhere in Toronto on Sunday night thanks to tips from the public.

The Homicide and Missing Person Unit is leading the investigation, with additional investigators being brought in from other specialty units, including Organized Crime and Intelligence Services.