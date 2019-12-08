Yellow vest supporter arrested this weekend following assault at Hamilton City Hall

Tonight, in Hamilton witnesses say a man, who was part of a counter “anti-hate” protest was pushed on the road and kicked in the head.

Hamilton Police confirmed those reports today and say they arrested a yellow vest supporter at City Hall in connection to an assault this weekend.

In June, the city council supported a motion by councillor Brad Clark to gather evidence and ask the courts to ban certain groups or individuals from protesting at City Hall.

We reached out to councillor Clark today for an update but have not yet heard back.

We also asked Mayor Fred Eisenberger for an interview about the violence at City Hall and have yet to get a response.