Wrong-way driver killed in crash with transport truck on Hwy. 406

A man has died after his vehicle collided head-on with a transport truck on Highway 406 near St. Catharines.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Beaverdams Rd.

In a post on Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was travelling the wrong way on the highway when his vehicle crashed into a transport truck.

Fatal collision #Hwy406 SB lanes closed at Beaver dams Rd.

Wrong way vehicle has collided with a transport truck. Male driver of passanger vehicle pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP investigating, updates to follow in the morning. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 20, 2019

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows debris littered across the highway and extensive damage to the front end of the transport truck. The other vehicle was covered with a tarp as it sat nearly unidentifiable on the grass median.

All southbound lanes are currently closed at Beaverdams Rd.

OPP is continuing to investigate the incident.