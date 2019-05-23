Wounded Niagara Officer Charged

The Niagara Police Officer who was shot by another cop last year has been charged. Constable Nathan Parker, who is said to be recovering from his gun shot wounds, has been charged with assault in the incident.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a news release today about three charges laid against Parker, who was shot by another officer, Detective Sergeant Shane Donovan last November. The charges are assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault with a weapon. The OPP said it would not comment further as the charges are now before the courts, but this afternoon Niagara Police Chief Bryan MacColloch spoke briefly with reporters.

On November 29, 2018 several Niagara Police officers were following up an investigation on a crash at a rural Pelham crossroads, when for some reason, two officers started to fight, and the altercation ended with Detective Sergeant Shane Donovan allegedly shooting Constable Nathan Parker, reportedly firing his gun several times. Donovan was then charged by the Special Investigations Unit with attempted murder, among other offences. But, Parker’s 28-year history with the police force is filled with misconduct allegations; including four disciplinary hearings in which he’s been accused of violence against others.

Today, Niagara Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch explained why he asked the OPP to investigate the November shooting, along with the SIU. The chief reiterated that the charges stemming from the November incident have been difficult for the Niagara Force.

The chief said he could not provide any further details about what led to the shooting of one officer by another, including the reason Donovan was trying to arrest Parker.

52-year-old Constable Nathan Parker who was wounded, is expected to appear in St. Catharines court on June 10th. Shane Donovan has been suspended with pay, he is also expected back in court early next month.