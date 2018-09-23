;
A World War Two veteran who took his own life has been recognized for his service

Posted:
Bryon Rawson, ceremony, ptsd, Woodland cemetery, world war 2


70 years after his death, a world war two veteran was honoured. Family, friends and military personnel gathered at Hamilton Woodland Cemetery for a special dedication ceremony in honour of wing commander Byron Rawson who took his own life on December 23rd in 1945.

It was only recently discovered the war veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Today’s dedication of a commonwealth war graves commission headstone recognized the soldier’s death and contribution to his country.

Family members say they are overwhelmed and grateful for the recognition.



