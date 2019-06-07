World leaders and veterans gathered in France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day

Veterans along with world leaders like Justin Trudeau gathered to remember June 6th 1944. D-Day and the Battle of Normandy thereafter made it possible for Canadians and allies to live peacefully. It was the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany. Young Canadians carried boots, hats and flowers representing those who lost their lives. Dramatic monologues were read telling the stories of soldiers and families. Dozens of living veterans of D-Day were commemorated for one of the largest invasions in the history of warfare.