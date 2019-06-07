;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

World leaders and veterans gathered in France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: anniversary, D-day, world war 2



Veterans along with world leaders like Justin Trudeau gathered to remember June 6th 1944. D-Day and the Battle of Normandy thereafter made it possible for Canadians and allies to live peacefully. It was the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany. Young Canadians carried boots, hats and flowers representing those who lost their lives. Dramatic monologues were read telling the stories of soldiers and families. Dozens of living veterans of D-Day were commemorated for one of the largest invasions in the history of warfare.



LATEST STORIES

World leaders and veterans gathered in France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day

D-Day anniversary in Greater Hamilton area had roaring start

City of Hamilton to write off unpaid fines

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php