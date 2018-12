With the Christmas break also comes the annual tradition of watching the World Junior tournament. This year as Canada tries to repeat their gold medal win from last year, it has a local flare, as MacKenzie Entwistle of the Hamilton Bulldogs is on the team when things kicks off against Denmark tomorrow. We know it’s an exciting time for MacKenzie but what is it like for his parents? Well this morning Dave and Margaret Entwistle joined us over FaceTime.