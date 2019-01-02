Workplace injury at Dofasco

The Ministry of Labour is investigating two industrial accidents at ArcelorMittal Dofasco.

Police say a 23-year-old Hamilton man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon when the dump-style machine he was driving crashed and tipped over.

The crash caused a diesel spill that Dofasco soon contained.

The second accident took place at around 2:30 am Wednesday morning.

A 26-year-old Hamilton woman suffered minor injuries when the truck she was operating tipped over.