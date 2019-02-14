Worker in hospital after fire destroys business: OPP

;
A 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire destroyed a Haldimand County business.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial vehicle service centre on Main St. West around 9 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire which had fully engulfed the structure.

Several residents in the area were evacuated from their homes due to the heavy smoke.

An employee of the business was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Haldimand County Fire Services determined the blaze was not suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $1 million.

Rainham Rd. was closed between Cheapside Rd. and Haldimand Rd. 12 for roughly six hours while emergency crews were on scene but has since reopened.



