Worker dies in Welland industrial accident

Niagara police say a 43-year-old man has died following an industrial accident in Welland.

Officers were called to a construction site in the area of King St. and Second St. at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was found in critical condition after he was struck by a falling piece of construction material.

The worker was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man’s identity is not being released out of respect for the next of kin. They did reveal that he was not a resident of Niagara Region.

The Criminal Investigations Branch and Forensics Services Unit are currently investigating the incident.

The Ministry of Labour has also been called in.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 3300.