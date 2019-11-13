Worker dies after industrial accident in Welland

A 43 year old man was found in critical condition after a piece of construction material had fallen, striking him.

It happened November 12 at 2:25 pm in a construction site near King Street and Second Street.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Reports on social media suggest another person was brought to hospital after going into shock from witnessing the incident. Police were unable to confirm this.

Police say his identity is not being released out or respect for his family. He was not a Niagara resident.

The Grand Canal Retirement Residence is being built on the construction site.

Niagara Regional Police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating.