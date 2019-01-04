Women receiving radiation treatments for cervical cancer at Juravinski told the device was faulty

Hamilton Health Sciences says on November 27th a problem with one of their radiation therapy devices was discovered.

The device is used to administer a type of treatment called brachytherapy, specifically to women living with cervical cancer. Radiation is funnelled through a tube and directly onto a tumour. In this case, the tube was too long.

“The radiation source was programmed to go a given length and because the tube was longer than we anticipated it being, while the applicator was in the correct location, the radiation source did not go to the area adjacent to the cancer.” Dr. Ralph Meyer, Vice President of oncology and palliative care.

The Juravinski Cancer Centre contacted 25 women who had received the treatment between 2017 and 2018. Dr. Meyer says the women could be at risk of two consequences.

“Cancer may not have gotten the full dose of the radiation and we thus need to follow patients for the control of the cancer and second is that normal tissue may have been exposed to radiation higher than intended and there could be injury to that tissue.”

Citing privacy policies, Dr. Meyer was not able to disclose if any of the patients are experiencing any of the side effects or if any have died due to the improper treatment. While brachytherapy treatments for other types of cancers will continue, cervical cancer treatment has been on hold.

Dr. Meyer says investigations into the overall program will most likely start in February and last about two to three months. As a result up to 15 newly diagnosed cervical cancer patients will get treatment at a partnering hospital in London, Ontario.

When asked about potential legal action taken by patients, Dr. Meyer says that his focus is on patient care and getting the brachytherapy up and running appropriately.