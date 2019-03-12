;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Women punches worker during confrontation in Brantford

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, Ontario
Tags: assault, brantford, Brantford Police Service, crime, police


Brantford police have arrested a 21-year-old woman after she allegedly punched a staff member during an altercation.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a business on Darling St. just after 1 p.m. on March 9.

Police say a woman entered the business and got into a verbal confrontation with staff. When the employees tried to calm the woman down and remove her from the premises, the woman punched one of the workers. She then attempted to punch another staff member.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested the woman. Police say she became aggressive and started kicking and spitting at officers.

A Brantford woman has been charged with assault, assault police and breach of probation.



LATEST STORIES

Women punches worker during confrontation in Brantford

Friends in Pennsylvania find out they're related thanks to DNA kit

Ontario to ban cellphones from classrooms: CP

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php