Women punches worker during confrontation in Brantford

Brantford police have arrested a 21-year-old woman after she allegedly punched a staff member during an altercation.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a business on Darling St. just after 1 p.m. on March 9.

Police say a woman entered the business and got into a verbal confrontation with staff. When the employees tried to calm the woman down and remove her from the premises, the woman punched one of the workers. She then attempted to punch another staff member.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested the woman. Police say she became aggressive and started kicking and spitting at officers.

A Brantford woman has been charged with assault, assault police and breach of probation.