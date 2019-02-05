Woman’s 65-year-old wedding ring stolen from her hand in Simcoe

The Ontario Provincial Police is looking for two women who stole a bracelet, necklace and a 65-year-old wedding ring from an elderly woman while she was wearing them.

Police say the senior was pushing her walker on the sidewalk on Robinson St. in Simcoe when an older model, black vehicle stopped in front of her.

Two females got out and approached the woman. They began removing a bracelet from her wrist, a necklace and the victim’s wedding ring. The duo gave the woman two large gold chains, got back inside their vehicle and fled the scene. Police believe a male was driving the get-away vehicle.

OPP says the items are worth more than $3,000. The bracelet is described as yellow gold with emerald and diamond squares encircling the entire wrist. The necklace is a wide, yellow gold heart-shaped pendant, with diamond chips on the outline of a gold heart. The wedding band is 65-years-old and is a wide, yellow gold wedding band with diamond chips embedded on the outer edge of the entire ring.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.