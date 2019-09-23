Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash: OPP

A Norfolk County woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Selkirk.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Rd. around 1:19 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the bike to leave the roadway. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

Haldimand paramedics transported the 48-year-old driver to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was rushed to an out of town hospital in life-threatening condition.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.