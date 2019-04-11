;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman struck with object, sexually assaulted on Hamilton trail

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: bruce trail, crime, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, police, sexual assault


Hamilton police are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted on the Bruce Trail.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was jogging along the Bruce Trail from the Dundurn Stairs when she stopped after she heard someone call out to her.

Police say the victim was struck with an object and sexually assaulted. She was treated in hospital and later released.

Detectives are searching for a man who is described as black, six-feet tall, with a thin build, short or shaved hair, and grey facial hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt and a black baseball cap.

The Hamilton Police Service Victims of Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or potential witnesses are asked to contact Det. John Tselepakis 905-540-5545.



LATEST STORIES

Woman struck with object, sexually assaulted on Hamilton trail

Cannabis retailers fined for not opening on time

Tips to help you avoid germs on airplanes

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php