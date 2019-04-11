Woman struck with object, sexually assaulted on Hamilton trail

Hamilton police are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted on the Bruce Trail.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was jogging along the Bruce Trail from the Dundurn Stairs when she stopped after she heard someone call out to her.

Police say the victim was struck with an object and sexually assaulted. She was treated in hospital and later released.

Detectives are searching for a man who is described as black, six-feet tall, with a thin build, short or shaved hair, and grey facial hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt and a black baseball cap.

The Hamilton Police Service Victims of Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or potential witnesses are asked to contact Det. John Tselepakis 905-540-5545.