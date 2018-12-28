;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Woman sought by Niagara police for alleged assault

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, Holly St. Michel, niagara police, st catharines

Niagara Regional Police Service is searching for a 25-year-old woman following an alleged assault in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to a home near Barkely Dr. and Dorchester Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Police found a 29-year-old man suffering from injuries believed to be caused by an “edged weapon.”

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are looking for Holly St. Michel, of no fixed address. She is described as five-feet tall, roughly 105 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

St. Michel is wanted for aggravated assault and fail to comply with probation order.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9134.



LATEST STORIES

Woman sought by Niagara police for alleged assault

Attack in Dollar Store leaves man injured

St. Catharine's Safe injection site

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php