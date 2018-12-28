Woman sought by Niagara police for alleged assault

Niagara Regional Police Service is searching for a 25-year-old woman following an alleged assault in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to a home near Barkely Dr. and Dorchester Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Police found a 29-year-old man suffering from injuries believed to be caused by an “edged weapon.”

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are looking for Holly St. Michel, of no fixed address. She is described as five-feet tall, roughly 105 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

St. Michel is wanted for aggravated assault and fail to comply with probation order.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9134.