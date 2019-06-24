;
Woman sexually assaulted while at Guelph police station

A 45-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was sexually assaulted inside a Guelph police station.

Police allege the man walked into the front entrance of the station around 3 p.m. Sunday.

He used a public washroom and then approached a 22-year-old woman who was making a police report. Police say the man then grabbed her in a sexual manner.

He was immediately arrested by officers.

Police say the woman was not physically hurt in the incident. They say the pair did not know each other.

He will appear in court Monday to face a charge of sexual assault and two counts of breach of probation.



